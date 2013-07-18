* Review follows concerns raised by British parliament
* Huawei indicates it will cooperate with inquiry
* Fears Chinese equipment could be used to spy, steal data
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, July 18 Britain will review security at
a cyber centre in southern England run by China's Huawei
to ensure that the British telecommunications network
is protected, the government said on Thursday.
Worries about state eavesdropping of phone data and emails
shot up the political agenda last month when former U.S.
security contractor Edward Snowden disclosed details of
Washington's U.S. PRISM surveillance system.
There are concerns on both sides of the Atlantic about a
potential security threat stemming from the access to
communication infrastructure given to Huawei, founded in 1987 by
Ren Zhengfei, a former People's Liberation Army officer.
The Chinese company, the world's No. 2 telecoms equipment
maker, denies being linked to the Chinese government or military
or receiving financial support from either.
The British government, which sees cyber attacks as one of
the biggest threats to its security, said checks on Huawei's
role in Britain had been "insufficiently robust" in the past.
Huawei signed a multi-billion pound deal in 2005 to supply
BT Group Plc, Britain's largest telecoms operator, as
part of upgrades to a network owned by the state until 1984.
The Chinese company launched a security centre in 2010 to
test its new hardware and software for security risks before
being linked to Britain's critical infrastructure.
But in a highly critical report last month, the British
parliament's security committee urged the government to review
security at the site, known as the Cell.
"We have robust procedures in place to ensure confidence in
the security of UK telecommunications networks," the government
said in a statement. "However, we are not complacent."
Huawei said it supported the government review of its
security centre. "Huawei shares the same goal as the UK
government and the ISC (Intelligence and Security Committee of
parliament) in raising the standards of cyber security in the
UK," it said in a statement. "Huawei is open to new ideas and
ways of working to improve cyber security."
In October last year, the U.S. House of Representatives'
Intelligence Committee urged American firms to stop doing
business with Huawei and ZTE Corp. ,
warning that China could use equipment made by the companies to
spy on certain communications and threaten vital systems through
computerised links.
The British review will also consider whether Britain's spy
agency GCHQ should play a bigger role in the centre's management
or even supply all of its employees.
It will be conducted by Prime Minister David Cameron's
national security adviser and will report back later this year.
The British government said it had to balance its important
trading relationship with China with the need to protect its
telecommunications. Using only British equipment manufacturers
would not be safer because the parts used in telecoms machinery
are components of a globalised supply chain, it added.
China denies being behind incidents of hacking into Western
computer systems and insists it is a major victim of cyber
attacks, including from the United States.