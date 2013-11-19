(Adds detail on detonation)
TORONTO Nov 19 A bomb disposal unit detonated a
small suspicious package found during a traffic stop in downtown
Toronto early on Tuesday and two people are in custody, a police
spokesman said.
Television footage showed a police officer dressed in heavy
body armor placing a laptop-sized item on the sidewalk and then
taking cover around a corner before a small explosion threw an
aerosol spray can and other debris a few meters (yards).
Local news network CP24 said police had been following the
car as part of an investigation into a series of downtown arson
attacks.
Police could not immediately be reached to comment on this
report, but spokeswoman Wendy Drummond told Reuters earlier that
a device was found during a traffic stop in the entertainment
district, not far from the central financial district.
"Our ETF bomb disposal unit was called in - they detonated
some type of device on the scene," she said.
The investigation snarled traffic and disrupted public
transit during the morning rush hour.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
David Brunnstrom)