By Tova Cohen
| NETANYA, Israel, June 8
NETANYA, Israel, June 8 Elbit Systems,
Israel's biggest publicly listed defence firm, is targeting the
increasingly significant homeland security market with several
new systems, it said on Wednesday.
The products, to be displayed at next week's Eurosatory
defence show in Paris, include a ground-based infrared
surveillance system that can cover a continuous space of about 5
km (3 miles) 24 hours a day. This prevents the occurrence of
gaps that occur when using standard imagers, Elbit said.
The system, called SupervisIR, is equivalent to 150 thermal
imagers placed side by side and can detect and track imagery of
moving air, ground and sea targets, making it suited for border
and sea patrol. It uses surveillance capabilities typically
found in aerial platforms, said Elad Aharonson, a division
general manager at Elbit.
Elbit has already signed contracts for SupervisIR, including
with European countries, executive vice president of marketing
Ran Kril said.
"Europe is waking up after several years in a coma," he
said, adding defence budgets are growing as Europe faces a
migration crisis and heightened security fears.
Elbit also unveiled IronVision, a 360-degree helmet display
system for tank troops based on more costly systems it sells for
pilots. The system enables tank commanders and drivers to see
what is outside when the hatch is closed.
The new products could bring Elbit tens of millions of
dollars in added revenue the first year, according to market
estimates.
Gilad Alper, an analyst at brokerage Excellence Nessuah,
said the biggest opportunity for Elbit lies in homeland security
products, which are in daily use.
"You don't need a full-blown war," Alper said. "This is
where the market is today."
Alper downgraded his rating on Elbit to "hold" from
"outperform" after shares hit a year-high of $102.52 in April
and as revenue growth was "disappointing". Revenue in the first
quarter rose 2.1 percent to $721 million while its backlog grew
8 percent to a record $6.8 billion.
Known for its drones, helmet display systems and electronic
warfare, Elbit has been strong in the past in identifying
trends, Alper said, adding that he is waiting to see sales
growth catch up with its backlog before he upgrades the shares.
(Editing by David Evans)