BRUSSELS Nov 16 Millions of tourists and
business people visiting Europe will have to complete a 5 euro
($5.35) online security check before arrival if an EU plan to
tighten controls on foreigners who do not need visas wins
approval.
The system, put forward by the executive European Commission
on Wednesday, would check identity documents and residence
details against a variety of EU security and crime databases.
Following Islamic State attacks in France and Belgium and
the chaotic mass arrival of migrants and refugees in Greece, the
executive hopes screening can close loopholes at its borders for
violent militants, criminals and would-be illegal immigrants.
Named ETIAS, it would also address European concerns over
plans to expand visa-free travel to two big neighbours, Turkey
and Ukraine, and would apply immediately to people from non-EU
states in the Balkans such as Albania and Serbia.
"Securing our borders and protecting our citizens is our
first priority. ETIAS will close an information gap by
cross-checking visa-exempt applicants' information against all
our other systems," the Commission's deputy head, First Vice
President Frans Timmermans, said. "At the same time, the future
ETIAS will be easy, quick, cheap and effective."
Similar to the U.S. ESTA system, it would affect citizens of
around 60 countries who can visit Europe's Schengen area for
short trips without first applying for a visa, including
Americans, Japanese and - depending on what arrangements London
negotiates for leaving the EU - potentially Britons too.
The scheme now needs approval from governments and the
European Parliament. It is intended to be self-financing through
the application fee. The Commission estimates set-up costs at
around 200 million euros and annual running costs at 85 million.
The aim is to give most people, within minutes of going
online, clearance for any number of trips over five years,
though it could be cancelled at any time if there is cause for
concern. Those refused can appeal. EU officials hope it could be
up and running after legislative approval by early next decade.
The U.S. ESTA, valid for two years, costs $14, while
Canada's similar eTA, valid for five years, costs C$7 ($5.21).
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
($1 = 1.3447 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)