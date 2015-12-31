(Adds confirmation from German police)
BERLIN Dec 31 German police evacuated two train
stations in Munich late on Thursday, saying on Twitter they had
received a tip regarding a planned militant attack on New Year's
Eve in the Bavarian capital.
"Actual lead that in #Munich a terror attack is planned.
Please avoid crowd gatherings as well as the central train
station and the Pasinger train station," read a translation of
the German tweet.
It added: "Pasinger and central stations have been
evacuated. Trains are no longer running. Please follow police
instructions."
Another tweet from the police said: "We note explicitly once
again that we take the threat very seriously. Please remain
alert."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Additional reporting by
Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter
Cooney)