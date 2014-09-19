BEIRUT Two Lebanese soldiers were killed when insurgents hit a military personnel carrier with a rocket-propelled grenade in an attack at the Syrian border on Friday, a security source said.

The attack occurred near the town of Arsal, where Islamist insurgents including militants affiliated to Islamic State staged a cross-border incursion last month that triggered five days of deadly battles.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)