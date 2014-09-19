BEIRUT Two Lebanese soldiers were killed in a bomb attack targeting a military personnel carrier at the Syrian border on Friday, security sources said.

Another three soldiers were wounded in the attack near the town of Arsal, where Islamist insurgents including militants affiliated to Islamic State staged a cross-border incursion last month that triggered five days of deadly battles.

Security sources had earlier said the vehicle had been hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

The insurgents are holding at least 15 Lebanese soldiers taken captive during the August incursion that marked the most serious spillover to date of the Syrian civil war into Lebanon. Islamic State militants have beheaded soldiers taken captive in the incursion.

The Sunni militants are demanding the release of Islamists held in a Lebanese jail.

