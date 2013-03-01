By Jim Finkle
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 A security expert warned
that criminals can gain access to locked businesses and
apartments across the United States by reproducing the master
keys now issued only to firefighters during emergencies.
The expert said he identified a flaw in the heavy metal
boxes made by an Arizona-based company called Knox Co, now
commonly found outside millions of apartment complexes and
commercial properties in cities across the country, including
Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.
These so-called "Knox Boxes" contain keys to apartments and
other spaces, which in turn only firefighters issued a master
key can open. Knox told Reuters on Friday it was unaware of any
security flaws in its products, but will investigate research
presented at the RSA conference in San Francisco this week.
Justin Clarke, a researcher with cyber security firm Cylance
Inc, said he created a key capable of opening a Knox Box after
buying one from the company's website for about $300 and blank
keys on eBay for about $2 each, all of which were mailed to his
home.
Because Knox issues one standard master key to firefighters
in each city, a single hack - or reproduced key - can, in
theory, give criminals access to every box installed within that
particular city. Some federal government facilities overseas
have Knox Boxes placed outside of them.
Dohn Trempala, an engineer with Phoenix-based Knox, told
Reuters he found it hard to believe that Clarke had succeeded in
fabricating a Knox Box key, noting that similar claims in the
past have turned out to be false.
"I'm not saying that somebody can't eventually make one, but
I haven't seen it yet," Trempala said.
He said the government was also looking into the matter.
"The Feds are already working on it," he said, but would not
elaborate. Officials with the FBI and Department of Homeland
Security declined comment.
METHOD
During his presentation at the conference, Clarke described
how he created the Knox Box key in about four hours using the
purchased box and a $30 metal file.
Clarke said he removed the core of a Knox Box lock with a
socket wrench, pulled out the pins, replaced them, measured the
grooves, then carved out a key with the file. He subsequently
confirmed the key worked by testing it on a locked Knox Box in
his own laboratory.
"A highly motivated criminal with plenty of time on their
hands and incredible focus could do this. All it takes is time,
focus and intent," said Clarke, whose full-time job is finding
security bugs in computer networks, not mechanical devices.
Marc Weber Tobias, a well-regarded expert on lock security
who reviewed Clarke's research, said he believed Clarke's hack
could be replicated.
"What he did is not technical. It's not sophisticated,"
Tobias said. "It's good research. He alerted everybody to a
vulnerability."
Tobias suggested that Knox can prevent criminals from using
Clarke's technique to fabricate keys by changing the way it
distributes its products. Knox now ships unlocked boxes to
users; customers must call their local fire department to have
the devices locked up.
Tobias said Knox should ship boxes to customers without
locks, then deliver the locks directly to local fire
departments, who would be responsible for installing the locks,
as well as turning the key.
That would prevent criminals from replicating the technique
Clarke described, he said.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Lisa Shumaker)