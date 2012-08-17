* Recent years have seen a string of "strategic surprises"
* Governments searching for tools to probe scenarios, future
* Interest in "horizon scanning", corporate risk techniques
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, August 17 Blindsided by the "Arab
Spring", taken aback by the speed of the economic and
geopolitical shift to Asia and apparently always a step behind
on the Eurozone, Western governments are putting new effort into
"horizon scanning" for coming seismic global shifts.
For the United States and its allies, some worry the
heightened focus on Iraq, Afghanistan and the "war on terror"
meant the bigger picture was far too often ignored.
While no one expects truly accurate prediction, senior
officials and managers complain that the last half-decade has
too often seen specialists and experts failing to notice
dramatic change on a scale not seen since the - equally
unexpected - fall of the Soviet Union.
Britain's Cabinet Office - which houses the analysts who
pull together intelligence assessments for the Prime Minister
and other senior officials - is conducting a review of its
"horizon scanning" and ability to think about long-term trends.
Other governments and major institutions are often taking
similar steps.
"What I need from horizon scanning is not a focus on
everything that might happen in the next 6 to 12 months," Jon
Day, chairman of Britain's Joint Intelligence Committee, told an
audience at Foreign Office-funded conference centre Wilton Park
outside London on Tuesday. "What I need is more advanced warning
of the really important paradigm shifts."
He was speaking as part of a conference-cum-course on
"international futures" attended by senior policy planners from
a range of governments and companies.
Some officials working in policy planning units already
proudly describe their teams as being "on the edge of chaos".
They say they welcome "wacky thoughts" and use the widest
available range of sources, strategies and techniques to stay
ahead of the curve - or at least to avoid falling too far behind
it.
But most, both officials and outside experts suspect, have
tendencies towards conservatism and secrecy that can make their
task even harder. Staff theoretically responsible for looking at
long-term issues often find themselves pulled onto working on
the crisis of the day.
Even when organisations such as the CIA, US National
Intelligence Council or Britain's Ministry of Defence produce
major reports looking at long-term future risks, policy insiders
say they are often largely ignored in the day-to-day rush.
"The global economy is going through a period of
transformation," says Mansoor Dailami, manager of the emerging
global trends team at the World Bank in Washington DC. "But it
is sometimes difficult to appreciate history when you are living
through it."
CHALLENGING ASSUMPTIONS
For cash-strapped governments, hiring expensive new teams is
often out of the question and the focus is on getting more from
existing resources. But the most experienced analysts and
experts can also be amongst the hardest to convince that
something unexpected might be brewing on their patch.
"It's about challenging assumptions," says Michael
Oppenheimer, a professor at New York University who works on
scenario planning with the U.S. government and intelligence
agencies. "For most experts on most countries, 'muddling
through' becomes the default scenario. They have a tendency to
underestimate the likelihood of profound change."
For government institutions often designed to handle the
most secret intelligence, some of the skills needed to keep
ahead of trends in an increasingly interconnected, modern world
may be tough to take on.
Secret discussions with other governments, reports from
spies or intercepted communications can still sometimes prove
vital. But more often in the 21st century, the real challenge
can be to tackle the vast volume of information already
available on the Internet and elsewhere.
The lesson of the revolutions in Egypt and Tunisia in
particular, some current and former officials with knowledge of
secret intelligence say, is that the governments of those
countries themselves had little clue of what was about to
overwhelm them. Getting a truly accurate picture of current
events and what is to come, they say, increasingly means looking
well beyond the standard sources and contacts.
In a world more connected - if not necessarily more
complicated - than ever before, some planners study chaos or
complexity theory. Models imported from the private sector -
such as the scenario modelling systems used for decades by oil
giant Shell - are also increasingly being carried across into
government.
The aim of such techniques, supporters say, is not to
necessarily identify the final trigger for an event such as the
"Arab Spring" - in that case, the self-immolation of a Tunisian
vegetable seller.
But simply by thinking through various possible outcomes,
those involved hope they develop new insights and may be better
prepared for the surprises that actually come.
RAISING AWARENESS
"You do not expect... to necessarily take action ahead of an
event that, say, has a 30 percent probability," says New York
University's Oppenheimer. "What you hope is that... (you) become
more aware of these are possibilities."
But the process of scenario planning, done properly, can be
a bruising experience very different to the more staid
discussions bureaucrats were used to.
"Every one of these (scenario planning) meetings has a
moment where you think everything is going to fly apart,"
Oppenheimer says. "People get angry. People disagree."
Whether such meetings genuinely impact on government
activity, however, can be almost impossible to prove. Even
supporters of horizon scanning and sophisticated scenarios work
concede that all too often it can simply be ignored, set to one
side by policymakers already overwhelmed.
Some of the larger trends - such as the shift from a
U.S.-dominated unipolar world to a much more much more
multipolar system with several great powers - can be more than a
little intimidating to some.
In Washington DC, some officials and pundits worry there is
little honest discussion of how the United States should
position itself, with the Obama administration concerned about
being accused of embracing the idea of "American decline".
Chinese officials occasionally quietly worry that Beijing
too lacks the requisite skills and systems to manage an
uncertain future, and a rapid emergence on the world stage may
bring with it multiple opportunities for strategic blunders.
Politicians and senior officials also complain that those
sketching out the scale of potential future change - whether
climatic, economic or strategic - fail to appreciate the
political and financial constraints of the real world.
Perhaps the greatest lesson of recent years, some believe,
is that governments need to be much more aware of what it is
they do not know.
"We're simply not good at predicting the future," one
Western official involved in policy planning told Reuters
earlier this year. "What is important is remembering that."