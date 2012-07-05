* Local struggles increasingly absorb al Qaeda's energies
* Militant variety tests one-size-fits-all Western response
* Herding al Qaeda's "cats" proves beyond leadership's
ability
By William Maclean
LONDON, July 5 Osama bin Laden would not have
approved.
Spinoff groups from al Qaeda have become increasingly
engrossed in insurgencies in Africa and the Middle East,
inflicting death and mayhem on local communities. But this
emphasis on the pursuit of the enemy nearby has cast doubt on
their commitment, in practice, to bin Laden's war on the "far
enemy" - the West and the United States in particular.
More than a year after U.S. forces killed bin Laden, some
groups such as the Yemeni-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP) undoubtedly remain a menace to the West.
Turmoil in Syria, Somalia and parts of Libya, Mali, Iraq and
Nigeria has also allowed Islamist militias to recruit, train,
arm and organise. And yet their targets have been overwhelmingly
close at hand, rather than in Europe or the United States.
"Al Qaeda has become a useful label for any group that
essentially pursues local aims but wishes to exaggerate its
reach and sophistication," said Richard Barrett, Coordinator of
the Al-Qaida-Taliban Monitoring Team at the United Nations.
"Al Qaeda has lost much of its reputation as the vanguard of
a global cause, and as the activities of its affiliates result
in more and more death and destruction for local communities,
this process will accelerate," he told Reuters.
Boasting newly-acquired weapons, kidnap ransom funds,
territorial gains in remote regions and a coterie of radicalised
Western volunteers, many groups appear to have the wherewithal
for viable plots within Western borders, Western officials say.
AQAP, formed in 2009 when militants driven out of Saudi
Arabia joined the Yemeni al Qaeda, is under particularly close
watch internationally because of its failed but audacious
bombing attempts against U.S. targets.
It claimed responsibility for an attempt to bomb a
U.S.-bound airliner on Christmas Day that year, and for a plot
to send two air freight packages containing bombs to the United
States in 2010. Western officials say they disrupted an AQAP
plot to bomb another airliner this year and suspect it is only a
question of time before the group tries again, as it has
threatened to do.
Yet swathes of al Qaeda's multi-ethnic armed following
appear to be more interested in subjecting local communities to
harsh forms of Islamic rule after eliminating any opposition.
CENTRALLY-DIRECTED MENACE NO MORE
Today, al Qaeda is no longer the centrally-directed,
hierarchical network of plotters that attacked the United States
on Sept. 11, 2001 under bin Laden's leadership.
Nevertheless it has determined offshoots apart from AQAP. In
north Africa and the Sahara, Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
(AQIM) has been responsible for kidnappings and murders of
Westerners as well as Africans, while Islamists in Mali are
systematically destroying the cultural treasures of Timbuktu.
In Somalia, al Shabaab has battled African Union forces and
staged attacks on neighbouring Kenya, while in Nigeria Boko
Haram has targetted local Christians as well as the government
and United Nations.
Grassroots conflicts disrupt trade and transport links,
opening opportunities for international plots and giving
militant novices paramilitary training. Nevertheless, bin Laden
regarded local insurgency as a dangerous distraction from al
Qaeda's defining goal of attacking inside American territory.
Some wonder if bin Laden's views have been politely ignored.
London-based Saudi dissident Saad al-Faqih told Reuters the
offshoots shared common methods and strategy, but "there is not
one organisation. There are independent structures here and
there in terms of military and operational tactics".
Others suggest a fundamental localism is at work.
"The global jihadist genie has not been put entirely back in
the bottle, but militancy is returning to its roots in
local-level campaigns driven by local factors," said Stephen
Tankel, an assistant professor at American University and
non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace.
"You no longer have one driving focus behind al Qaeda after
the death of bin Laden," a leading Western counter-terrorism
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The overall
threat is marginally less.".
"Instead there's a lot more chaos and more militant
capability linked to regional politics and crises."
What communication there is between the affiliates and al
Qaeda's core has become less effective. Senior leaders in
Pakistan cannot follow local conflicts in detail and therefore
find it difficult to direct or influence events, Barrett said.
Peter Neumann, Professor of Security Studies at the
Department of War Studies at King's College in London, said
understanding the increasing variety of militant groups and
their local conflicts was vital to fashioning a more nuanced
counter-terrorism response. "If you call everything al Qaeda,
you'll end up with a backlash, and negative outcomes. We need to
disaggregate this threat," he told Reuters.
"BLEEDING" THE AMERICAN ENEMY
Muscular responses to al Qaeda in the early years after
Sept. 11, 2001 divided opinion in the West. Supporters said
military action in Muslim lands and use of military justice was
proportionate. Critics argued it played into al Qaeda's hands by
giving it a spurious status as a monolithic, existential threat.
Some of the al Qaeda affiliates have joined forces with
other paramilitary groups whose separatist, sectarian or
economic interests overlap with theirs.
A sense that some of the spinoffs are increasingly unable or
uninterested in striking the "far enemy" was shared by bin Laden
in the years before he died, some of the letters captured by
U.S. forces from his Pakistani hideout suggest.
The documents, 17 of which were published in May, show him
worried that groups operating in al Qaeda's name were wasting
energy by trying to set up local administrations and angering
local Muslims by killing Muslim civilians. {ID:nL1E8G37JH]
He admired the Arab Spring as a "formidable event" and urged
local people to join it, but al Qaeda allies such as AQAP, he
suggested, should concentrate on attacking America.
"The focus must be on actions that contribute to the intent
of bleeding the American enemy," he wrote in about May 2010 in
one of the letters posted online by the Combating Terrorism
Center (CTC), a research unit at the U.S. Military Academy at
West Point. (http:www.ctc.usma.edu)
"As for actions that do not contribute to the intent of
bleeding the great enemy, many of them dilute our efforts and
take from our energy," wrote bin Laden.
In the back of his mind, analysts speculate, was the danger
of a repeat of al Qaeda's experience in Iraq, where his
affiliates antagonised local people with a series of massacres.
This led to Sunni tribal militias turning on al Qaeda, helping
U.S. occupation forces to gain the upper hand against the
insurgency.
Bin Laden's view, however, differed from that of his
successor, Ayman al Zawahri, who has usually taken a more
indulgent view of allied groups in Africa and the Middle East.
While urging them to "pursue America", Zawahri also asks
them to cooperate with each other as they pursue their local
campaigns, and that is what they sometimes appear to be doing.
Robert Fowler, a former U.N. Special Envoy to Niger who was
held hostage by the Algerian-led AQIM for 130 days in 2008-09,
said after his release that his captors were the most focused
group of young men he had ever encountered.
Addressing Britain's Chatham House think tank in 2011, he
said his captors told him they wanted to "turn the Sahel into
one vast, seething, chaotic Somalia".
DANGEROUS ESCALATION
Speaking to Reuters this month, Fowler said that for his
captors, local enemies were "very much within their sights".
Fowler is a witness to the tie-ups between militant groups.
"The debate about whether Boko Haram is primarily a regional
separatist organisation or an international one seems sterile.
The fact is that one of my captors was from Kano in Nigeria. He
was in effect an 'exchange officer'. There is no doubt that
these links are being made and the agenda is ever more shared."
"When we get to the 'far enemy', there is less clarity on
this issue," Fowler said. "I think it's fair to say that there
is a discussion among them as to how best to do that, and in
what proportion and with what kind of priority."
Connections continue to evolve. General Carter Ham, who
heads the U.S. military's Africa Command, said in June that Boko
Haram, al Shabaab and AQIM were sharing funds and swapping
explosives in what could mark a rise in the security threat on
the continent.
How much these links are fostered by al Qaeda's much reduced
core leadership on the Afghan-Pakistan border, and whether the
shared agenda cited by Fowler extends to attacking inside the
borders of the West, is unknown.
IDEOLOGICAL "TRAFFIC COP"
Nelly Lahoud, a scholar at the West Point CTC, told Reuters
that "at least in form" the affiliates were part of a global al
Qaeda network because al Zawahri had publicly admitted most of
them into the fold.
"However it is difficult to discern whether al Zawahri's
directives carry any meaningful weight with the affiliates or
whether he simply admits regional groups into al Qaeda's fold to
give the impression that al Qaeda is growing," she said.
Apart from Zawahri, remaining core leaders still at large
include veteran military commander Sayf al Adl, an Egyptian, and
Guyanese militant Adnan al Shukrijumah, a planner of a 2009 plot
to bomb the New York City subway.
Yet neither of these men has the influence of bin Laden or
the authority of the most recent high profile loss, top
ideologue Abu Yahya al-Libi, who was reported killed by a drone
strike in Pakistan on June 4.
He tried to lay down a coherent line to the offshoots about
the need for militants to wage pitiless attacks against the
United States, Israel and "apostate" Arab regimes.
"Abu Yahya was the last remaining ideological traffic cop
for al Qaeda ... He was the only one who could herd all these
cats," said Jarret Brachman, a U.S. counterterrorism specialist.
"Without him ... we start getting a set of parochial, inward-
focused insurgencies and militants who may have the stylising of
al Qaeda but do not follow the rules of the road."
Libi's most menacing legacy in Western eyes may be the
appeals he and Zawahri made in recent months for militants to go
to Syria to join the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.
An influx into Syria of fighters hardened by attacking U.S.
troops in Iraq has alarmed Western governments. They also fear
that sophisticated weapons may fall into the hands of rebel
groups, including al Qaeda, that may threaten Western interests
But the influx has also prompted some analysts to raise the
prospect of a repeat of al Qaeda's experience in Iraq.
"I see the same thing happening in Syria," said Camille
Tawil, a historian of Islamist armed groups and writer for
al-Hayat newspaper. He said a shadowy militant group called
Jebhat al-Nusra, which has claimed mass killings, was alienating
the majority of the Syrian opposition.
WAR ON THE WORLD
While AQAP appears to be the least clumsy player of tribal
politics, most al Qaeda militants appear to have few skills in
public administration, believing that Islamic rule is about
pleasing God rather than people.
"While imposing order through amputation and murder may be
effective against petty crime, it does not provide employment,
services or economic development," Barrett said.
"Where al Qaeda attempts to eradicate or by-pass centuries
of tribal tradition or other well-established cultural norms, it
faces the same build up of resentment as any other outsider."
Will McCants, an analyst at CNA, a U.S. non-profit research
institution, says that the only land that can be "conquered" by
al Qaeda is in countries where the state is weak and tribal
politics are paramount. Therefore, al Qaeda groups become
vulnerable to shifting tribal loyalties.
"Al Qaeda's refusal to renounce its war on the world means
it can provide no lasting security in the territory it holds --
a reality that will, over time, wear on its local allies," he
wrote in Foreign Policy Magazine.
Joshua Foust, a fellow at the American Security Project, a
U.S. think tank, wrote in the Atlantic magazine that the growing
number of Islamist armed groups now active "confound easy
attempts at labelling", combining elements of insurgencies,
terrorist movements and local concerns.
These affiliate groups were a serious threat in the regions,
but they did not pose the same menace that al Qaeda once did, he
told Reuters. New thinking was needed on how to combat them.
One indication of the leadership's weakness is its reliance
on lone wolves, or homegrown sympathisers in the West, who tend
to be incompetent. AQAP has sought to portray solitary operators
as a strength, arguing that their "do-it-yourself" attacks, no
matter how small, are effective because they frighten the West.
But al Qaeda would prefer to recruit and run cells in
Western countries rather than rely on lone wolves, if only it
could, Barrett said. "Its future is bleak," he said.
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by David Stamp)