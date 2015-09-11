BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Security experts and European rail operators discussed ways to counter threats on Friday, after an attack on an Amsterdam-Paris express last month that police said might have ended in carnage.

Any new security measures should remain "proportionate" to the limited scale of the threat in relation to the millions travelling daily on the continent's railways, said the European Union officials who hosted the meeting in Brussels.

"Our objective is for travel to remain easy whilst maintaining the highest level of security and the right to free movement," European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said.

Convened after a Moroccan man carrying an assault rifle was overpowered by three Americans and a Briton on the Thalys train service on Aug. 21, the meeting was part of preparations for a council of EU interior ministers on Oct. 8.

With large movements of migrants and refugees this summer already raising questions about the viability of Europe's 26-nation zone of passport-free travel, security concerns have prompted calls for tighter identity checks and airport-style baggage screening at stations.

But an EU official said discussions on Friday focused on less disruptive measures and said regulators were anxious not to limit unnecessarily the commercial choices of rail operators.

"The priority is to limit the risk upstream, before the terrorist reaches the station," the official said. "That means, for example, a better exchange of information." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)