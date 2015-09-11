By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Security experts and European
rail operators discussed ways to counter threats on Friday,
after an attack on an Amsterdam-Paris express last month that
police said might have ended in carnage.
Any new security measures should remain "proportionate" to
the limited scale of the threat in relation to the millions
travelling daily on the continent's railways, said the European
Union officials who hosted the meeting in Brussels.
"Our objective is for travel to remain easy whilst
maintaining the highest level of security and the right to free
movement," European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said.
Convened after a Moroccan man carrying an assault rifle was
overpowered by three Americans and a Briton on the Thalys train
service on Aug. 21, the meeting was part of preparations for a
council of EU interior ministers on Oct. 8.
With large movements of migrants and refugees this summer
already raising questions about the viability of Europe's
26-nation zone of passport-free travel, security concerns have
prompted calls for tighter identity checks and airport-style
baggage screening at stations.
But an EU official said discussions on Friday focused on
less disruptive measures and said regulators were anxious not to
limit unnecessarily the commercial choices of rail operators.
"The priority is to limit the risk upstream, before the
terrorist reaches the station," the official said. "That means,
for example, a better exchange of information."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)