By Peter Apps
| WASHINGTON, Aug. 6
WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 In 2013, Eliot Higgins used
videos posted online from Syria to track weapons and pinpoint a
chemical strike in Damascus from a computer in the English
Midlands.
This year, the British blogger and activist is using the
same techniques to investigate the missiles in Ukraine believed
to have brought down Flight MH17.
As conflict flares in the Middle East and Ukraine, the
number of images posted on social media is increasing
exponentially, giving observers half a world away unprecedented
visibility of events on the ground.
Footage and still photographs have helped activists and
experts identify what they say are Iranian aircraft in Iraq,
foreign arms - including U.S.-made rockets - in Syria and
killings from Gaza to Nigeria.
Last week, 16-year-old Farah Baker attracted worldwide media
coverage after covering a bomb attack near her Gaza home live on
Twitter.
Intelligence agencies, security firms and human rights
groups are all showing growing interest.
After Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was blown from the
skies over eastern Ukraine last month, video and still
photographs of a suspected Russian-built SA-11 surface-to-air
missile launcher were quickly identified.
Using Google Streetview, Higgins and colleagues located each
of the pictures along the main road route between Donetsk - the
stronghold of Russian-speaking separatists - and the border town
of Luhansk.
At the same time others were plotting the location of parts
of debris from the downed Boeing 777 well before international
investigators were able to reach the scene.
"The volume of social media information is increasing all
the time," Higgins told Reuters. "In Ukraine, much more is
available than anywhere we have seen before. It makes it much
easier to identify what is going on."
The problem with social media is that what is reported is
not necessarily accurate.
But, experts say, while it would be quite possible to fake
a single video convincingly, falsifying large numbers filmed
from different locations and on different devices would be much
harder.
Tools such as Google Streetview also means locations can
sometimes be independently verified online. In other cases,
local activists have been able to visit the location in person
to check details.
Moscow and Russian separatists in Ukraine deny involvement
in the attack and have pointed the finger at Ukrainian
government forces. Washington and its allies say they are
certain the missile launcher came from Russia and that
separatists probably fired on the airliner by mistake.
The U.S. government relied heavily on social media in making
its case that a Russian-supplied missile battery was responsible
for the crash, which killed 298 people.
Washington also pointed primarily to social media evidence
in the initial aftermath of a suspected chemical attack near
Damascus in August last year which it ultimately blamed on the
government of Bashar al-Assad.
"It is clear that (social media) analysis can provide an
unprecedentedly granular picture of events on the ground that
potentially makes a huge difference," said Nigel Inkster, former
deputy chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and
now head of transnational threats at the International Institute
for Strategic Studies.
"BELLING THE CAT"
Higgins is not the only such activist and researcher out
there, although he has become a high profile exponent.
On Syria, he was amongst the first to identify new foreign
weapons, mainly Chinese made, reaching rebel groups. After the
Damascus chemical attack, he located footage of the suspected
warheads in hours.
On the site Ukraine@War, activists in Ukraine and elsewhere
have also been following events on the battlefield including
their own methods of tracking the SA-11 launcher.
Higgins began his "Brown Moses" blog - largely focused on
Syria weapons - as a hobby while looking after his baby daughter
after taking redundancy. It grew to become an essential resource
for journalists and human rights groups, allowing him to get
funding to pursue his activities full-time.
Last month, he launched a new website aimed at helping other
part-time activists perform similar work in conflict zones
worldwide. The project is dubbed "bellingcat" after a fable in
which a community of mice protect themselves from a cat by
attaching a bell to its collar so they know where it is.
So far, it has raised more than 35,000 pounds on fundraising
site Kickstarter.
The site includes multiple resources such as a new tool from
Amnesty International allowing activists to examine YouTube
videos. It extracts metadata from video and also indicates to
what extent the video footage has been edited and when.
Metadata is the additional data attached to still and video
pictures indicating what kind of device was used to record them,
when it was recorded and sometimes a GPS location.
SWAMPED WITH INFORMATION
Shot from ground level and often at close range, such videos
can often yield more information than even overhead satellite or
aerial reconnaissance footage.
Intelligence agencies and major governments have been paying
more attention, particularly since being blindsided by the 2011
"Arab Spring" revolts primarily organised over platforms such as
Facebook and Twitter.
After the MH17 incident, U.S. officials pointed to a
pre-incident YouTube video of a SA-11 missile system in
separatist hands as one of the major pieces of evidence linking
them to the attack. But U.S. officials had not highlighted that
video before the incident.
An ITAR-TASS story from June 29 liberally shared on social
media in which the separatists announced they had seized an
SA-11 from government forces also passed without official
comment.
Either piece of information, aviation and security experts
say, could have raised questions about allowing commercial
aircraft to fly over the danger zone.
Some in the intelligence community say agencies simply do
not have time to track the huge volume of potentially useful
social media information on top of the signals and human
intelligence that already swamp them.
"Intelligence agencies exist to collect intelligence no one
else can get," said former British spy chief Inkster. "I suspect
this is an area in which governments will increasingly look to
private sector contractors to provide analysis which they can
then combine with other data streams."
(Editing by Peter Graff/Mike Peacock)