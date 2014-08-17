* UN moves aimed to weaken Islamist militants
* Four of those blacklisted are Saudis and Kuwaitis
* Two Saudis are wanted by Riyadh for militant links
DUBAI, Aug 17 Saudi Arabia and Kuwait agreed to
comply with a United Nations resolution aimed at stopping
financing for Islamist militant groups in Syria and Iraq after
four of their nationals were named among a group blacklisted by
the international body.
The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on
Friday intended to weaken the Islamic State - an al Qaeda
splinter group that has seized swaths of territory in Iraq and
Syria and declared a caliphate - and al Qaeda's Syrian wing,
Nusra Front.
Western officials believe that wealthy Gulf Arabs, in
countries that include Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have been a main
source of funding for Sunni Islamist militants fighting against
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
While Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia is a main backer of the
rebellion against Assad, a member of the Alawite sect of Shi'a
Islam and an ally of Riyadh's rival Shi'ite Iran, it says it is
careful to direct state support to moderate groups.
Riyadh this year declared the Islamic State group and the
Nusra Front terrorist organisations, imposing prison terms for
giving them moral or material support, and has mobilised its
clerics to preach against private donations to militants.
The Islamic State has long been blacklisted by the Security
Council, while Nusra Front was added earlier this year. Both
groups are designated under the U.N. al Qaeda sanctions regime.
Gulf media said that two of the blacklisted men were Saudis
wanted by Riyadh for links to Islamist militants, while two
others were Kuwaitis, including Sheikh Hajjaj Bin Fahd Al Ajmi,
a prominent cleric accused of links to Syria's al Qaeda branch,
the Nusra Front.
"Kuwait will abide by the UN Resolution 2170 and implement
all its terms," Kuwait's UN ambassador Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi
said in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA on
Saturday.
WANTED
Under Friday's resolution, the six people will be subject to
an international travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. It
asks U.N. experts - charged with monitoring violations of the
council's al Qaeda sanctions regime - to report in 90 days on
the threat posed by Islamic State and Nusra Front, and on
details of their recruitment and funding.
The London-based Asharq al-Awsat said the two Saudis, Abdul
Mohsen Abdallah Ibrahim al-Charekh and Abdelrahman Mouhamad
Zafir al Jahani, were on two lists of wanted militants issued in
2009 and in 2011.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors
casualties in fighting in Syria, has said that Charekh was
killed near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia in March. Jahani
was believed to be at large somewhere outside Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Nations, Abdullah
al-Mualami, also said Riyadh was "committed to implementation"
of the resolution.
Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have recently tightened laws
aimed at preventing citizens from involvement in foreign
conflicts and instructed mosque preachers to abide by government
policies during their sermons.
The Kuwaiti government last month ordered non-governmental
public welfare associations to refrain from involvement in
politics and shut down branches of some associations.
Kuwait's justice and Islamic affairs minister resigned in
May after a senior U.S. official said he had called for jihad in
Syria and promoted the funding of terrorism.
In Saudi Arabia, Muslim Sharia courts have issued a series
of verdicts jailing people for going to fight abroad or
collecting funds for Islamist militants.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Angus McDowall and
Stephen Powell)