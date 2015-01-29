BRIEF-Axel Springer sees more than 500 mln proceeds from Berlin real estate sale
* Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin
Jan 29 Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien KGaA :
* Says to propose increase of FY 2013/14 dividend to 17.00 euros ($8) per share plus bonus of 15.00 euros per share ($1 = 0.8832 euros)
* LME still interested in listing hot-rolled coil contract