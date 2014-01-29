Theranos reaches agreement with U.S. health regulator
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
Jan 29 Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit down 60-80 percent y/y versus net profit of 561.3 million yuan ($92.8 million) previous year
* Says profit down on declining product prices, marketing expenses increased
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ges46v
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday that the Trump administration will review and reform the five-year-old free trade agreement between the two countries.