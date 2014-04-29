LONDON, April 29 Segro Plc

* Contracted £9.0 million of rental income during q1 (1q 2013: £4.7 million), including leasing 95,000 sq m of standing stock

* Strong lettings and pre-lets were partially offset by £4.7 million (q1 2013: £6.4 million) of take-backs

* Vacancy rose to 9.0 per cent (31 december 2013: 8.5 per cent), reflecting larger take-backs in france and germany

* Confident that we will continue to make progress in coming months and our expectations for full year are unchanged