BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million
LONDON, April 29 Segro Plc
* Contracted £9.0 million of rental income during q1 (1q 2013: £4.7 million), including leasing 95,000 sq m of standing stock
* Strong lettings and pre-lets were partially offset by £4.7 million (q1 2013: £6.4 million) of take-backs
* Vacancy rose to 9.0 per cent (31 december 2013: 8.5 per cent), reflecting larger take-backs in france and germany
* Confident that we will continue to make progress in coming months and our expectations for full year are unchanged
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share