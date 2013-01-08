BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
LONDON Jan 8 SEGRO plc : * £159 million of additional disposals announced, including two large
non-strategic assets * Has approximately £610 million of non-core assets remaining * Expects epra EPS for the year to 31 December 2012 to be close to the top-end
of the range of analysts' estimates
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer