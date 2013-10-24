BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oct 24 SEGRO PLC : * Disposed of £408 million of assets since 1 July 2013 at an average net
initial yield of 5.9 per cent * Since 1 July 2013, we have bought £82 million of modern logistics warehouse
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )