Feb 21 British industrial landlord Segro plc expects to sell properties worth 300-500 million pounds ($476.08 million-$793.47 million) this year as it focuses on expanding its lucrative London and South East portfolio.

"A number of transactions are in negotiations," Segro's Chief Executive David Sleath said on a call with reporters. "We are seeing good interest from a range of sources ... including private equity and institutional investors."

In November, Segro said it plans to focus its UK multi-let industrial portfolio in London and South East, and dispose of non-core assets worth about 1.6 billion pounds over a three-year period.

On Monday, the company, whose portfolio comprises of 5.4 billion pounds of predominantly industrial and warehouse assets, sold five industrial estates for 80.2 million pounds.

CEO Sleath said he expects 2012 to be uncertain though the company started the year with good momentum in letting activity.

"We expect the macro environment to remain unsettled for some time to come, both in the UK and continental Europe," Sleath said in a statement.

Segro -- which owns properties in and near prime locations such as Heathrow airport, Thames Valley and Park Royal -- posted a full-year net loss of 53.6 million pounds due to writedowns on its non-core assets.

Its underlying pretax profit rose 9 percent to 138.5 million pounds. Underlying net asset value (NAV) fell 9.6 percent to 340 pence a share.

J.P. Morgan analyst Osmaan Malik expects NAV to fall to 316 pence a share in 2012 as the company adjusts the sales value of its non-core portfolio.

Malik is a four-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his estimates on the company, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Segro said retention rate increased to 74 percent while vacancy rate dropped to 9.1 percent at the end of 2011.

The company also declared a final dividend of 9.9 pence a share, up 3 percent from the year ago.

Segro's stock, valued at 1.75 billion pounds, fell as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to 228.1 pence. It was one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE 250 Midcap Index at 0935 GMT.