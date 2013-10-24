LONDON Oct 24 British industrial property
developer Segro said it had signed its largest ever
pre-let deal by space with Japanese sports brand Asics,
and kept its full-year outlook unchanged due to an improving
occupier market.
The company said on Thursday it would construct a new 72,000
square metre European distribution centre for Asics in Krefeld,
west Germany, which the sportswear manufacturer would occupy on
a 10-year lease. The scheme is due to be completed in 2015.
It said the agreement was among six new pre-let deals it had
signed with retailers and postal courier firms during the period
July 1 to Oct. 23. These brought the total number of
developments it had underway to 18, representing 14 million
pounds ($22.6 million) a year of future rental income.
"These latest pre-let agreements are part of the continuing
trend we are seeing from a range of companies who require quick
and direct access to major urban conurbations," Chief Executive
David Sleath said.
"This demand is partly being fuelled by the increase in
e-commerce related activity and subsequent changes to
traditional supply-chain models," he said.
Segro, which has been selling off sites in a bid to buy and
develop more modern warehouses near major transport hubs as part
of a plan it launched in 2011, said in a third-quarter update it
had sold 408 million pounds of properties since July 1.
It said net debt as of Sept 30. had fallen to 1.9 billion
pounds from 2.4 billion at the end of June and that it had about
1 billion pounds in cash and undrawn facilities. Its vacancy
rate rose to 9.1 percent, from 8.9 percent at the end of June.
Shares in Segro closed at 336.7 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the company at 2.51 billion pounds.