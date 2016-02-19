Feb 19 Segro Plc, Britain's largest
listed industrial property developer, expects to nearly double
its development budget this year, as a shift towards e-retailing
across Europe boosts demand for logistics warehouses, the
company's chief executive said.
Segro plans to spend up to 300 million pounds ($429 million)
on developing property this year, up from the 164.4 million
pounds it spent in 2015 on developing 19 projects, CEO David
Sleath told Reuters.
"The growth in online retailing is causing retailers and
their delivery partners to fundamentally reconfigure their
supply chain," Sleath said.
"That means we've got a great opportunity to go even further
and faster on our development."
Delivery companies constantly need more warehousing space as
they expand their door-to-door services to cater to the
increasing number of people going online to purchase everything
from clothes to air conditioners.
Miles Gibson, the head of UK Research at property consultant
CBRE, expects total return on industrial property this
year to be higher than all other commercial property.
Segro, which operates mainly in the UK, France Germany and
Poland, competes with Prologis Inc, Goodman,
Brookfield's Gazeley and a number of smaller companies.
Sleath said Segro could easily spend about 800-900 million
pounds to develop new warehouses and industrial properties over
the next five years.
Current and potential developments in this period could
yield annual rental income of about 109 million pounds, or about
38 percent of its current income stream, Segro said in a
statement on Friday.
Segro has spent the best part of a century reshaping
industrial land. Four years ago it began a major overhaul that
resulted in its exit from several European markets and a renewed
focus on catering to e-retailers.
The company's property portfolio was worth 5.7 billion
pounds at Dec. 31, compared with 4.8 billion pounds a year
earlier.
Segro not also plans to build industrial warehouses, but
wants to set aside some land for new homes.
Helped largely by strong rental growth in the UK, Segro on
Friday reported a 21 percent rise in EPRA net asset value - a
key measure for developers that reflects the value of buildings.
EPRA NAVs are calculated according to European Public Real
Estate Association guidelines.
Segro's shift towards e-commerce and a recovery in demand
should help it deliver above sector average NAV growth, Investec
analyst Alison Watson wrote in a client note.
($1 = 0.70 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)