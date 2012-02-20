Feb 20 British landlord Segro plc
said it sold a portfolio of five non-core industrial estates to
funds owned by Ignis Asset Management for 80.2 million pounds
($126.8 million).
The sale is part of the company's plan to focus its UK
multi-let industrial portfolio on London and South East.
"The sale of these assets demonstrates that, despite the
uncertain economic environment, investor demand for industrial
assets remains resilient," Phil Redding, Segro's chief
investment officer, said in a statement.
The sold portfolio -- with estates located in Fareham,
Southampton, Bristol, Crawley and Portsmouth -- has total
lettable space of 74,734 square metres, said Segro.
UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd, one of Ignis'
funds that is buying the properties from Segro, said it
continues to look for acquisitions to boost its industrial
portfolio.
Segro, whose portfolio comprises 5.4 billion pounds of
predominantly industrial and warehouse assets, was advised by
JLL for the transaction, while UK Commercial Property was
represented by GVA.