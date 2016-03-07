March 7 Home services provider Enercare Inc said its unit has entered an agreement to buy SEHAC Holdings Corp for $340.75 million, excluding transaction costs, to expand in the North American market.

Enercare also entered an agreement to issue, on a bought deal basis, about C$218 million of subscription receipts to finance a portion of the consideration. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)