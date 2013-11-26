LONDON Nov 26 British financial regulators have
fined asset management services provider SEI Investments more
than 900,000 pounds ($1.5 million) for failings in protecting
client money.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday the
firm had committed "a serious breach" of rules on maintaining
records and accounts of client money over five years.
"Failings were found throughout SEI's client money
processes, indicating that SEI's client money arrangements were
inadequate," the FCA said, adding that there had been no loss of
client money and SEI had addressed the problem since its probe.
The fine would have amounted to 1.28 million pounds but SEI
was granted a 30 percent discount because it agreed to settle at
an early stage.
SEI said in a statement it had invested significantly in
addressing issues identified by the FCA.
"Whilst SEI regrets that this situation arose, at no time
was any loss or detriment caused to any of SEI's customers. All
client money was fully segregated from SEI assets at all times,
with appropriate trust protection," the firm said.