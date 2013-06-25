TOKYO, June 25 Shareholders of Seibu Holdings on Tuesday rejected a slate of directors proposed by Cerberus Capital Management LP, marking the latest setback in the U.S. private equity firm's efforts to gain influence over the Japanese railway and property group.

Cerberus proposed eight new directors, including former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle and former U.S. Treasury Secretary John Snow. But shareholders voted against the proposal, which would have given the fund 9 out of 15 seats on the board.