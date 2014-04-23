AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
TOKYO, April 23 Seibu Holdings CEO Takashi Goto said the company has established a "trusting relationship" with its biggest stakeholder Cerberus, putting behind them a feud including an attempt by the U.S. fund to take control of the company's board.
Seibu shares relisted in Tokyo on Wednesday after being delisted 10 years ago due to a scandal involving falsified shareholder records. Cerberus did not take part in it after deciding the IPO price was too low.
"We have built a trusting relationship since last year," Goto told a news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dominic Lau)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig