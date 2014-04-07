BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Seibu Holdings has delayed an announcement on its initial public offering price guidance by two days - until Wednesday - as it needs further time to gauge demand before setting the price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Seibu, a railway and property conglomerate, had initially said in a filing that it would issue the price range on Monday.
Sources had said earlier that a tentative price was set at 2,300 yen per share, valuing the IPO at 186 billion yen ($1.80 billion) and the entire company at 787 billion yen. ($1 = 103.5750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.