TOKYO Jan 15 Japan's Seibu Holdings Inc filed
for permission with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday to
relist, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a
major step in reviving the railway and hotel group.
The move comes as Seibu and top shareholder Cerberus Capital
Management LP end a long, public feud over relisting
the company. The U.S. private-equity fund led a 2006 bailout of
Seibu after its predecessor company was delisted over a false
entry in its securities reporting.
Sources on Tuesday told Reuters that Seibu would soon apply
to list its shares early in the fiscal year starting in April,
and that Cerberus this week expressed its willingness to sell up
to 20 percent of the company, more than half its $1 billion
stake, depending on the price of the sale.
The feud with Cerberus included a failed bid by the U.S.
private-equity firm to put former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle
on the Seibu board as part of its fight to gain more clout.