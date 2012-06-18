June 18 Verizon Communications Inc's
former Chairman and Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg will work as
an advisory partner for Perella Weinberg, a financial services
firm that specializes in asset management and mergers and
acquisitions, Perella said on Monday.
Seidenberg, 65, retired as chairman on Dec 31 and stepped
down as CEO in July last year after a 45 year career at Verizon
and its predecessor companies.
The executive is also a member of the President's Export
Council, which advises President Barack Obama on promoting U.S.
exports, and of the National Security Telecommunications
Advisory Committee, which provides counsel on communications
issues related to national security.
Seidenberg is also a member of the New York Academy of
Sciences' President's Council and serves on the board of
trustees of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the New York Hall of
Science, Pace University and the Paley Center for Media, as well
as on the Board of Directors of BlackRock Inc.
Perella Weinberg has worked on telecom deals such as
CenturyLink Inc's 2010 purchase of Qwest Communications.
It is currently advising France Telecom in its efforts
to sell its Swiss mobile unit Orange Switzerland.