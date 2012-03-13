TOKYO, March 13 Seiji Ozawa, Japan's most
famous conductor, on Tuesday pledged to return to performing
next year, a week after saying he would take time off to recover
from a recent spell of bad health that has included bouts of
pneumonia.
The former Vienna State Opera musical director, 76, who
before that was conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, was
diagnosed with esophageal cancer in January 2010 and completed
treatment later that year.
"Up until now I had too much faith in my own physical
strength and ended up making trouble for everybody," Ozawa was
quoted as telling the daily Yomiuri Shimbun in an interview.
"I will take a different path to rehabilitation and from
next spring on, little by little resume my activities."
His doctor said in a statement last week that Ozawa had been
diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia in February, and while
it had cleared up after a week in hospital, Ozawa's lack of
strength meant he should take a break from performing.
Ozawa, who said last week that the decision to rest had been
"extremely difficult", told the newspaper that he had
reluctantly concluded this was true.
"Even if I didn't feel anything during performances, once
they ended I was always terribly exhausted. A full schedule in
that state would be impossible," he said.
Ozawa, who underwent endoscopic lower back surgery in
January 2011, took a six month break from conducting at that
time and was forced to cancel a number of performances later
that year as well, including taking part in a Chinese music
festival.
"I was much more tense than I used to be before each
performance, and I think part of my exhaustion afterwards was
due to this psychological stress," he was quoted as saying,
noting that he himself was aware he hadn't yet fully recovered
Ozawa was one of the first Asian classical musicians widely
recognised abroad and has strived to revitalise the classical
music scene in his native country by founding the Saito Kinen
orchestra, named after his former music teacher.
