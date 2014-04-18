By Ritsuko Shimizu and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, April 18
TOKYO, April 18 Japanese investment fund
Marunouchi Capital is looking to sell supermarket operator Seijo
Ishii Co in a deal worth about $490 million, with Lawson Inc
and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd among those
involved in the first round of bidding, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
Marunouchi Capital, owned by Mitsubishi Corp and
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, is hoping to fetch about 50 billion
yen ($490 million) including debt, the sources said, declining
to be identified because the deal is not public.
Marunouchi Capital bought Seijo Ishii, which specialises in
imported and upmarket goods, from restaurant franchiser Rex
Holdings in May 2011 for about 42 billion yen, sources have
said.
An initial public offering of shares remains a possibility
if Marunouchi Capital is not satisfied with the bids, one of the
sources said. A final decision on a buyer could come as early as
autumn, the source said.
Marunouchi Capital, Lawson and Isetan Mitsukoshi declined to
comment.
($1 = 102.2650 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Writing by
Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)