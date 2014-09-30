(Attaches to alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy all the shares in upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for 36.3 billion yen ($332 million) from from investment fund Marunouchi Capital.

The deal is expected to be completed in late October, it said in a statement.

Two sources told Reuters earlier that the deal, including debt, would be worth about 55 billion yen. (1 US dollar = 109.3800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)