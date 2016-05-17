BRIEF-MTN says MTN Rwanda gets fine notification Rwanda authority
* MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda utilities regulatory authority
May 17 Sejong Telecom Inc:
* Says it has completed the issuance of its seventh convertible bonds as of May 17
* Proceeds of 20 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x4VIVBMe
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda utilities regulatory authority
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: