LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - The Swedish Export Credit Corporation
(SEK) plans to issue its first tier two bond for over a decade
after hiring a group of banks to arrange a series of investor
meetings, said a source close to the deal on Thursday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Nomura will
organise the meetings due to take place in the US, Europe and
Asia from the week commencing September 9.
SEK will call its outstanding tier two bond, issued back in
2003, aiming to refinance it with a lower-coupon instrument,
said the source.