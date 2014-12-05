Gold hits five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
Reuters Market Eye - Oil and gas explorer Selan Exploration Technology (SELA.NS) surges 7 percent.
Heads towards biggest daily gain since Sept.
Stock jumps in anticipation of production ramp-up, say traders.
Broker Sharekhan says company is taking steps to commercialise some of the 11 wells drilled earlier in 2014.
Says management guides production volumes of 0.5-0.6 mln bbl annually in the next 2-3 years, up from 0.16 mln bbl in FY14.
Recent slump in crude oil prices already discounted, traders add.
Selan trading at 10.8x of F12M earnings compared with 24.35x for rivals.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
TOKYO Shares and the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday while U.S. bond yields slumped to five-month lows after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and coming French elections.