Reuters Market Eye - Oil and gas explorer Selan Exploration Technology (SELA.NS) surges 7 percent.

Heads towards biggest daily gain since Sept.

Stock jumps in anticipation of production ramp-up, say traders.

Broker Sharekhan says company is taking steps to commercialise some of the 11 wells drilled earlier in 2014.

Says management guides production volumes of 0.5-0.6 mln bbl annually in the next 2-3 years, up from 0.16 mln bbl in FY14.

Recent slump in crude oil prices already discounted, traders add.

Selan trading at 10.8x of F12M earnings compared with 24.35x for rivals.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)