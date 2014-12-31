Dec 31 Selcuk Gida :

* Said on Tuesday to buy 100 pct of Smart Marketcilik Dagitim for 250,000 liras ($107,361)

* Said to buy 100 pct of Etmatik Restaurant ve Gida for 775,000 liras

($1 = 2.3286 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)