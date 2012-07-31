* Bids fail to cover Selecta's $1bln debt pile
* Negotiations continue but sale could be pulled
* Potential debt restructuring would result in large losses
for lenders
By Claire Ruckin and Isabell Witt
LONDON, July 31 The sale of European vending
machine business Selecta is under threat after owner Allianz
Capital Partners deemed two offers for the business as too low,
forcing it to tackle its debt pile if the sale is called off,
banking sources said on Tuesday.
Private equity firms Advent International and Oaktree
Capital Management submitted bids but both fell short of a level
that would repay Selecta's debt, banking sources said.
Allianz bought Selecta in 2007 for 772.5 million pounds
($1.21 billion) backed by 690 million pounds of debt. It
decided to sell the company at the end of last year and hired
HSBC to advice on the process which kicked off in May. The final
deadline for bids was last week.
"Offers came in sub the debt so the sponsors can't sell as
they won't be able to repay their lenders," a banker said.
The sale initially attracted a handful of private equity
firms including Advent, Apax Partners, BC Partners, CVC and
Oaktree. However Apax, BC Partner and CVC did
not put in bids during the final round of the auction on July
25, banking sources added.
Some bidders had been put off Selecta, which has an EBITDA
of around 130 million euros ($159.15 million), as it has not
managed to deleverage its debt or produce large profits, bankers
said.
CVC could still put in a last minute bid for the company as
it could combine Selecta with its own rival vending machine
operator Autobar Group.
Allianz and Advent declined to comment, while Oaktree could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Lowball bids could bring an end to the sale which would have
given Allianz the opportunity to exit the deal and conclude its
efforts to turnaround the business, the bankers said.
DEBT
The company passed its end of June debt covenant test and
June figures show Selecta's performance is improving after cost
cutting measures and one-off costs that no longer drag down
earnings, one source said. However bankers said the company
could still breach covenants in the future and undergo a debt
restructuring.
Selecta's secondary loan prices are trading at distressed
levels, suggesting lenders could face losses if a debt
restructuring were to take place.
Loans in the company are attracting interest from distressed
investors.
Selecta's mezzanine debt is currently quoted at an average
of 54.6 percent of face value on Europe's secondary loan trading
market. Its second lien tranche is quoted at an average of 67.4
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"There is likely to be a covenant breach and it will be hard
to argue against the sponsors giving the keys away to the banks.
A debt restructuring would see the banks write down some of the
debt and get some fresh equity in," the banker said.
Founded in 1957, Selecta has more than 150,000 vending
machines in 22 countries and generates 700 million euros in
revenues, according to the company's website.