(Adds details, analyst comment; updates share movement)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Jan 6 Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort
Corp estimated weaker-than-expected sales post
Thanksgiving and warned that the challenging sales trends will
continue into 2014, sending its shares tumbling 21 percent.
Shares of rival mattress maker Tempur Sealy International
Inc fell 7 percent, while those of bedding retailer
Mattress Firm Holding Corp dropped 4 percent on the
news.
But analysts said Select Comfort's warning could possibly be
a company-specific problem and not an industry-wide trend.
"One of the reasons I believe that this is a Select Comfort
issue and not a mattress industry issue is their retail
positioning," said Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley
Thomas.
"They have a significant portion of their sales in
traditional malls and mall traffic was relatively soft during
the holiday period," Thomas said.
Many U.S. retailers have struggled with weak mall traffic,
particularly in December, which has forced them to resort to
increased discounting. As of the end of 2012, 81 percent of
Select Comfort's stores were located in shopping malls.
"The sales slowdown following the Thanksgiving holiday
reflected a tepid retail holiday shopping season," Select
Comfort CEO Shelly Ibach said in a statement.
"We expect this challenging environment to continue in 2014
and are planning accordingly," she said.
Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm had reported strong sales in
their latest quarters.
Mattress Firm also raised its full-year sales guidance in
December.
Select Comfort, known for its Sleep Number
adjustable-firmness mattresses, estimated fourth-quarter sales
of about $231 million, and said it expects company-controlled
same-store sales to be flat.
It expects profit to be below the low end of its forecast of
18 cents to 26 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 22 cents per
share on sales of $241.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down 20 percent at $16.99 in late
trading.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza, Maju Samuel)