BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Select Harvests Ltd : * Shv to purchase mature almond orchards in sa * Says deal for A$11.9 million * Entered agreement to acquire 2,430 acres of land in riverland region of south
Australia * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: