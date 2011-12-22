* Plans to list shares on NYSE under symbol "SIR"
* Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo to
underwrite IPO
Dec 22 Select Income REIT filed with U.S.
regulators to raise up to $230 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
Securities would underwrite the offering.
The REIT is a newly-formed unit of CommonWealth REIT
and will primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant
properties.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "SIR".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.