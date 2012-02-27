Feb 27 Real estate company Select Income REIT said it expects to sell about 8 million shares in its initial public offering at $21 to $23 each.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230 million in December.

The REIT is a newly-formed unit of CommonWealth REIT and will primarily own and invest in leased, single tenant properties.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities among others are underwriting the offering.