July 10 Middle market private equity firm HGGC
is expected to announce an acquisition of a European automated
marketing software company called Selligent for an undisclosed
sum, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Selligent, which is based in Belgium and competes with
Salesforce, counts Samsung, GM and IKEA among its clients and
serves more than 450 brands, according to its LinkedIn page.
Selligent's valuation could not be learned. HGGC invested
between $150 million to $200 million of equity into the company,
one of the people said, which would make it HGGC's largest
equity check to date.
The Palo Alto, California-based fund, which was formerly
known as Huntsman Gay Global Capital, closed a $1.3 billion fund
in March and has said it plans to make 8 to 10 investments from
that fund. It has raised $2.4 billion to date.
Selligent will join a list of technology companies HGGC has
added to its portfolio in recent years. In 2014, it bought
corporate survey company Survey Sampling International from
Providence Equity Partners and bought application software
company Serena Software from SilverLake. It also owns online
grocery company called MyWebGrocer.
