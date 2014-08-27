Aug 27 Selvaag Bolig ASA : * Says Q2 EBITDA NOK 100.2 million versus NOK 94.3 million * Says Q2 revenues NOK 809.5 million versus NOK 620.9 million * Says Q2 operating profit NOK 95.0 million versus NOK 88.6 million * Says the market outlook for new homes in Selvaag Bolig's core areas is