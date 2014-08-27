BRIEF-Iou says revenue for year ended Dec 31 was $17.4 million
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Aug 27 Selvaag Bolig ASA : * Says Q2 EBITDA NOK 100.2 million versus NOK 94.3 million * Says Q2 revenues NOK 809.5 million versus NOK 620.9 million * Says Q2 operating profit NOK 95.0 million versus NOK 88.6 million * Says the market outlook for new homes in Selvaag Bolig's core areas is
positive during coming quarters * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Asb bancorp, inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017