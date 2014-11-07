BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 26, for photographic lens optical system
Nov 7 Selvita SA
* Signs cooperation deal with Felicitex Therapeutics for development of pharmaceuticals for dormant tumor cells
* Under agreement company will receive from Felicitex Therapeutics earn-out financing and participation in common projects
* First stage of project will last 15 months and company will receive guaranteed payment of 1.98 million zlotys
* In case of prolongation of co-operation for another 12 months, company will receive additional 3.16 million zlotys
* Frist stage of the project aims to start clinical trials on pharmaceuticals for treatment of pancreatic, colon, ovarian, lungs and blood cancers
* Epigenomics AG: BLITZ F16-83 GMBH to launch takeover offer for Epigenomics AG