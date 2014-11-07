Nov 7 Selvita SA

* Signs cooperation deal with Felicitex Therapeutics for development of pharmaceuticals for dormant tumor cells

* Under agreement company will receive from Felicitex Therapeutics earn-out financing and participation in common projects

* First stage of project will last 15 months and company will receive guaranteed payment of 1.98 million zlotys

* In case of prolongation of co-operation for another 12 months, company will receive additional 3.16 million zlotys

* Frist stage of the project aims to start clinical trials on pharmaceuticals for treatment of pancreatic, colon, ovarian, lungs and blood cancers