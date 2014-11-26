BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 Selvita SA :
* Publishes a prospectus for listing of its series B, C, D, E, F shares and rights on series F shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities