BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 20 Selvita SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a contract to provide chemical services in the field of new drugs discovery to a pharmaceutical company
* The value of the deal within the framework agreement is 1,258,691 zlotys ($336,458)
($1 = 3.7410 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage: