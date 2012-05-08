SINGAPORE May 8 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd
, the world's second largest oil rig builder, said on
Tuesday its PPL Shipyard unit has secured a $208 million
contract to build a jack-up drilling rig for a unit of
Malaysia's Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd.
The contract includes an option for a second rig of similar
specifications worth $210 million with adjustment for certain
cost escalation.
The first rig is scheduled for delivery at the end of July
2014, while the second rig will be delivered in the second
quarter of 2015 if the option is exercised.
Sembcorp Marine and Singapore rival Keppel Corp,
the world's biggest rig builder, have announced a spate of
orders recently as oil companies step up their exploration and
production activities.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)