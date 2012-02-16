SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest rig builder, said on Friday its subsidiary PPL Shipyard has won a $213 million contract to build a jack-up drilling rig for Safin Gulf FZCO.

The rig is due for delivery in November 2012.

Safin Gulf is part of the privately owned Austria-based Safin GmbH, a group that is involved steel trading, distribution, coal, oil trading and mining. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)