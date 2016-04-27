(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline tag)
* Q1 profit S$55 mln vs S$106 mln yr ago
* Revenue falls 30 pct
* Order book at S$9.7 billion
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, April 27 Singapore rig-builder
Sembcorp Marine's quarterly profit halved as customers
deferred projects, and it faces prolonged uncertainty on
contracts from its biggest client, Sete Brasil, whose
shareholders have approved its bankruptcy.
Sembcorp Marine posted a profit of S$55 million ($41
million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a
profit of S$106 million a year ago.
Sembcorp Marine and its cross-town rival Keppel Corp
have been hit by slumping orders as oil prices
dropped nearly 60 percent since mid-2014.
Exacerbating the situation are troubles at Sete Brasil, a
company set up by corruption-battered Petroleo Brasileiro SA
(Petrobras). The graft scandal and recession have
crushed popularity for President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing
ouster.
Sete Brasil's shareholders last week voted to allow it to
seek bankruptcy protection. It has paid neither Sembcorp Marine
nor Keppel since late 2014.
Both companies have said provisions taken last year for
those contracts are currently sufficient, while Sembcorp Marine
started arbitration proceedings against subsidiaries of Sete
Brasil, from which it has won orders worth $5.6
billion.
"For Sete Brasil, there is going to be a lot of unknowns
such as the ongoing political scandal there, I doubt anything
will be done this year. So the arbitration can just drag on for
a while," Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Fraser Securities, said
before the results were announced.
ORDER BOOK
A collapse of Sete Brasil would be devastating not only for
the investors that backed the project but for dozens of local
suppliers. More than 800,000 local shipbuilding jobs could be
lost, triggering $10 billion in losses, industry estimates show.
"In Brazil, the political upheavals remain unabated, with
the ongoing process to impeach the Brazilian President," said
Sembcorp Marine's chief executive, Wong Weng Sun.
"Such development and the deteriorating economy have
contributed to the ongoing volatility and uncertainty of the
situation in Brazil."
SembCorp Marine, a subsidiary of industrial conglomerate
Sembcorp Industries, posted quarterly revenue of S$918
million - a drop of about 30 percent from a year earlier. Its
order book stood at S$9.7 billion at the end of the quarter.
The company's cashflows have come under pressure as
customers delay taking deliveries of their projects, hurting its
gearing levels, analysts said.
Earlier this year, Reuters, citing people familiar with the
matter, reported the parent may inject funds into SembCorp
Marine or buy full control to replenish finances.
Sembcorp Marine's shares closed 0.3 percent lower ahead of
the results.
($1 = 1.3489 Singapore dollars)
