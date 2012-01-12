SINGAPORE Jan 12 Singapore-listed conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Thursday it is exploring the development of a 1,200 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Vietnam.

The plant would be located in Dung Quat Economic Zone in central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province. Sembcorp did not say how much the project is expected to cost. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)